Illegal codeine syrup sale: Ahmedabad drug wholesaler’s licence cancelled

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The Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) has cancelled the drug licence of an Ahmedabad-based wholesaler for sending Codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS) to an unlicensed vendor in Mizoram.
The case pertains to an August 7 raid at the General Post Office (GPO) by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Ahmedabad City Police, during which they seized 5,050 bottles of Rx Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate Syrup with the brand name “Cof-Trip” worth Rs 54.91 lakh, being sent to vendors in several states via postal parcels. One of the retailers, based in Aizwal, Mizoram, was allegedly found not to possess a licence from the state authority.
The FIR in this case was filed at DCB police station on August 10 on the basis of a complaint by PSI JB Desai on behalf of the State. Hiren Kantilal Patel and Parshva Vora, partners at Prama Healthcare, were booked under sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, placed under arrest and the SOG had received four days remand of both accused, till August 14. Since then, both have remained in judicial custody.
On Wednesday, a statement from the SOG said that based on this investigation, the police filed a report with the Gujarat FDCA, which had then cancelled drug licences granted to Prama Healthcare, located in Gujarat Estate, Sarkhej, Ahmedabad.
The CBCS was being sent in a consignment of 34 parcels containing 5,050 bottles of 100 ml syrup to seven firms, five in Mizoram, and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Assam. On Wednesday, PSI JB Desai of the SOG, speaking to The Indian Express, confirmed that while the entire consignment being sent to seven retailers across three states had been seized pending investigation, they were yet to receive responses from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Assam regarding the status of one firm each located in their jurisdictions.
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