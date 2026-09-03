Illegal codeine syrup sale: Ahmedabad drug wholesaler’s licence cancelled

The FIR in this case was filed at DCB police station on August 10 on the basis of a complaint by PSI JB Desai on behalf of the State.

The Gujarat Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) has cancelled the drug licence of an Ahmedabad-based wholesaler for sending Codeine-based cough syrups (CBCS) to an unlicensed vendor in Mizoram.

The case pertains to an August 7 raid at the General Post Office (GPO) by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Ahmedabad City Police, during which they seized 5,050 bottles of Rx Triprolidine Hydrochloride and Codeine Phosphate Syrup with the brand name “Cof-Trip” worth Rs 54.91 lakh, being sent to vendors in several states via postal parcels. One of the retailers, based in Aizwal, Mizoram, was allegedly found not to possess a licence from the state authority.