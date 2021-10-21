Complaint filed against illegal broadcast of T20 World Cup matches, Ahmedabad Police begin probe

Ahmedabad Police’s Cyber Crime Cell has started investigating the illegal live broadcast of the ongoing T20 Cricket World Cup through mobile applications after a complaint was lodged by the legal representatives of Star India, an Indian media conglomerate of Walt Disney India.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged at Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police station Wednesday night after city-based law firm Nanavati&co, which represents Star India as their constituted attorney, submitted a complaint stating that a nefarious website has been hosting links to download four mobile applications that have been illegally broadcasting live T20 Cricket World Cup matches and other OTT platform shows of Disney+Hotstar.

India is set to face Pakistan on October 24 in the 2021 T20 Cricket World Cup championship amid high tensions over the Kashmir conflict. The match is set to generate high viewership and Star India has bagged exclusive rights for the broadcast of the T20 World Cup in India.

As per a written complaint filed by Nidhi Jani, office manager-legal and administrator of the Nanavati&co to the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, “Our client Star India has told us that two websites have been hosting four different kinds of mobile applications by the names of ‘Riki Streamz, Riki Streamz 02, Riki Streamz Pro and NR TV t20 World Cup Live’ which anyone can download for viewing pay channels of Star India such as Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Utsav, Star Gold, Star Plus along with OTT shows on the platform Disney+Hotstar. A probe carried by the technical team of Star India has shown that the name of the accused person who developed these apps is Nitai Sarkar and his location is shown to be in West Bengal. The accused has been diverting/rediverting and transmitting signals of our client’s channels illegally to broadcast it through the apps.”

According to the police, an FIR has been filed against unknown persons under IPC Section 420 for fraud, 379 for theft and sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act and Copyright Act.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amit Vasava, deputy commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell, said, “We have lodged an FIR and investigation has been launched in the case.”