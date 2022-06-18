‘Illegal assistance’: Gujarat govt assures no action against former ASG’s lawyer

A day after advocate Aniq Kadri of the Gujarat High Court moved a petition for quashing a summons from the Pethapur police for allegedly providing “illegal assistance or sheltering” senior advocate IH Syed, the state government assured the court Friday that no action will be taken with respect to the notice pending a final decision from the HC.

Meanwhile, in a show of support to Kadri as well as to represent the larger interest of the Bar, the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) moved an application to join as a party to Kadri’s quashing petition.

Kadri had represented Syed in the HC during the latter’s anticipatory bail hearing and quashing petition in an FIR on a business dispute in which the former assistant solicitor general has been accused of wrongful confinement, assault and extortion.

Kadri, advocate on record in Syed’s litigations, was served summons on June 15 at 10 pm under the Criminal Procedure Code Section 41A, which provisions for notice of appearance “against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence”.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Percy Kavina, representing GHAA’s intervening application, added, “As an association, I’m concerned for tens and hundreds of lawyers of this bar… It is a chilling thing that a lawyer who does no less or no more than his duty has to first give justification. The process cannot be used as punishment…”