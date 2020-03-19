Ahmedabad: Kidney research institute defers ‘elective’ surgeries to prevent COVID-19 infection

Elective surgeries are those that are chosen by the patient rather than urgently necessary. Elective surgeries are those that are chosen by the patient rather than urgently necessary.

The Institute for Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad announced on Thursday that it has decided to postpone elective and non-life saving surgeries to prevent any possible COVID-19 infection, effective immediately and until further orders.

The announcement came on the back of the institute’s decision to implement the ‘Common Consensus Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control’.

In a statement released by the IKDRC management, the institute has decided to implement preventive screening to firewall possible COVID-19 infection among its patients and medical staff. “In order to safeguard OPD patients visiting its premises, IKDRC will screen every patient and persons accompanying them before allowing limited entry. Symptomatic patients showing signs of fever, cough, sore throat and breathlessness will be subsequently referred to Civil Hospital,” stayed a press release from IKDRC.

The institute that largely deals with liver and kidney transplants, has also decided to postpone all elective and non-life saving surgeries in cases which have shown signs of severe upper respiratory ailments for next 28 days. “The institute has also informed all OPD patients to avoid travel, unless due to emergency, and issued instructions to help relatives to collect medicines on behalf of patients,” stated the press release.

“We have invoked this protocol to nullify possible infection at first stage itself. The preventive guidelines will remain in force till further orders,” said Dr Vineet Mishra, Director, IKRDC-ITS.

However, living donor transplants will be done in consultation with patient, donor and medical/surgical team strictly on a case-to-case basis after ensuring zero possibility of Covid-19 infection. Also, in the case of cadaveric transplants, Covid-19 testing would be conducted before organ harvesting and exception in certain cases would be allowed after thorough examination.

IKDRC has also gone for a strict segregation of medical and paramedical staff attending to symptomatic patient recommended for dialysis in the isolation area. The second floor of the IKDRC premises has been converted into a six-bed isolation ICU for symptomatic patients who compulsorily need dialysis. Routine appointments given for blood and radiological investigations also stand cancelled due to implementation of preventive guidelines, the statement said.

The guidelines implemented from Thursday also directed surface cleaning of in-patient wards with one percent sodium hypochlorite and use of 70 percent alcohol-based solutions as cleaning agents for metal surfaces. The management has also decided to withdraw blankets used by patients from all its wards for autoclaving before putting them for next use.

