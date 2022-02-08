IITGN researchers develop economical, eco-friendly technique

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) have developed a “cost-effective and environment-friendly” water desalination technique that claims to remove more than 99 per cent of salt ions and other impurities with natural processing to make seawater potable.

The findings of the research, inspired by how trees intake water through capillary effect, were recently reported in Nature Communications, an international high-impact journal.

The research team led by Gopinadhan Kalon, assistant professor, physics and materials engineering, IITGN, created controllable water transport channels in graphite crystal with the help of an electric field and potassium chloride (KCl) ions, which allowed only fresh water to move through the crystal, blocking salt ions.

Explaining its usefulness, Kalon said, “With abundant seawater and appropriate plant design optimisation, our method holds a bright future in realising the dream of drinking water for everyone on the planet.”

The research team includes IITGN PhD scholars Lalita Saini, Aparna Rathi and Suvigya Kaushik, and post-doctoral fellow Siva Sankar Nemala.

Explaining the technique, first author of the paper, Lalita Saini, said, “Natural graphite is not absorptive to water or any ions. Graphite crystal also does not allow any water molecules to pass through it… By using an electric field and inserting potassium chloride ions in it, some space was created inside the graphite crystal, providing a stable structure for easy passage of water molecules, while blocking salt ions.”

The researchers found that this technique is self-sufficient and can successfully remove more than 99 per cent of salt ions and other impurities from sea water, making it completely safe for drinking.

Moreover, carbon materials like graphite are antimicrobial, reducing the number of filters required in the desalination process, Saini added.

“What makes it cost-effective and environment-friendly is that carbon is abundant in nature, and India is the second largest producer of graphite in the world. The experiment has utilised natural graphite,” the research claims.

The team is also devising a method that does not require the use of natural graphite, but instead uses graphene (one-unit layer of graphite), which can be synthesised from waste, plastics, wheat, sugar, chocolate , etc., and assemble it to make graphite-like structure.

The 2mm x 2mm device made by the research team has flow rates comparable to RO technology without using electricity. Since this involves less process filters, it is also expected to have less wastage of water.

The water evaporation and filtration processes used in this technique do not involve electricity, and therefore does not have gas emissions, making it environment-friendly.

The team is now working to develop a direct point-of-use water filter using this technique to make it accessible for the masses.

“Our method is not only limited to graphite but also to a large number of layered materials, like clay, that could be explored for high performance separation applications,” said Kalon, claiming that the technique can be used to design filters for gas purification, proton exchange in a fuel cell, chemical separation, dehumidification applications as well as recovery of precious metal from waste.