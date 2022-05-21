IITGN PhD scholar bags Fulbright-Nehru Fellowship

Rishiraj Adhikary, a PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), working under the supervision of Prof Nipun Batra in the discipline of Computer Science and Engineering, has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright-Nehru Doctoral Research Fellowship 2022-23.

The fellowship, instituted by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Fulbright Commission in India, is awarded every year after a rigorous application and interview process. Rishiraj’s PhD research at IITGN focuses on human-computer interaction and ubiquitous computing. He will be going to Carnegie Mellon University in the US for nine months from August to work with Prof Mayank Goel at the Human-Computer Interaction Institute.

“Besides working on my research objective, I will also play my role as a cultural ambassador of India in the US. My research in the US will explore technologies that can develop a preventive, continual healthcare system to reduce death caused due to respiratory illness. In particular, I will strengthen my research on monitoring lung health and create systems for non-contact monitoring of physiological indices,” said Rishiraj. He is also a Prime Minister’s Research Fellow (PMRF) in the May 2021 cycle.

The opportunity will provide him with significant exposure to state-of-the-art research facilities and a global outlook at CMU.

Prof Nipun Batra, Assistant Professor, Computer Science and Engineering at IITGN and PhD supervisor of Rishiraj, said, “I am very glad that Rishiraj will be visiting Carnegie Mellon University (a top-ranked US university for the Computer Science programmes). The experience will help him grow as a researcher and an individual.”