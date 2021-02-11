IITGn director elected to US NAE

Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), Prof Sudhir K Jain, has been elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Engineering (US NAE), a premier independent body of eminent engineers, business leaders, and academicians from across the globe.

Prof Jain is among 23 international members elected in 2021 and the only incumbent IIT director to be ever elected to this body. While the US NAE made the announcement Tuesday, Prof Jain will be formally inducted during the NAE’s annual meeting on October 3 this year.

The organisation, which has 2,355 US members and 298 international members, has cited Prof Jain for his “leadership in earthquake engineering in developing countries.”

After the announcement, Prof Sudhir Jain said, “It is a great honour for me. I am humbled and grateful to the fellow members and distinguished colleagues in the US National Academy of Engineering for giving me the opportunity to represent IITs and India on this prestigious international platform along with the top-notch leaders from the field of engineering, technology, business and academia.”

A Padma Shri awardee, Dr Jain is currently serving his third term as director of IITGn, which he joined as the founder-director in June 2009. He has served as president of the International Association for Earthquake Engineering from 2014-18 and was conferred life membership by the New Zealand Society for Earthquake Engineering (NZSEE) in 2013.