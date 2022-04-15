scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
IITGN centre provides Rs 50 lakh for start-up to develop air purifiers

The seed-funding is being provided under the Nidhi4Covid2.0, a special drive initiated by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), DST.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 15, 2022 3:20:44 am
This is the highest funding provided to a start-up by an incubation centre under this programme. (File)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IIEC), a technology business incubator supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has provided a seed-funding of Rs 50 lakh to a start-up developing indigenous and effective anti-microbial air purifiers.

This is the highest funding provided to a start-up by an incubation centre under this programme.

The seed-funding is being provided under the Nidhi4Covid2.0, a special drive initiated by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), DST.

The start-up supported by IIEC and founded by Ravi Kaushik, an alumnus of IIT Bombay, is involved in developing anti-microbial air purifiers, which can reduce and deactivate the germs,  including coronavirus-sized particles, by 99.99 per cent.

Ravi Kaushik, founder and CEO, Airth Research Private Limited, said, “Because of this funding, we were able to deliver our products to a cancer hospital.”

