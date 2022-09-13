scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

IITGN can develop 5G use-case lab, semiconductor lab: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw exhorted the youngsters to get funding, good mentors, incubators, and work on their start-ups to leverage the opportunity to grow big and superior.

Ashwini Vaishnaw (File)

A 5G use-case lab and semiconductor lab can be set up at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), suggested Ashwini Vaishnaw Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology who visited the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT-GN) Tuesday.

Taking about the rapidly growing semiconductor industry in the country during his interaction with students, Vaishnaw said, “There are lots of opportunities coming up in the 5G technology development. By the end of this year, we will have the first semiconductor FAB in the country.”

He also asked IIT-GN to prepare a proposal and offered to develop a 5G use case laboratory and a semiconductor laboratory at the Institute.

“We need to create a full eco-system of design, testing and supporting the industry. If you want you can do that at IIT-GN, create a proposal. We will include IIT-GN in about 40 odd leading institutes across the world. At the earliest prepare the proposal,” the Union Minister said adding that the government is targeting two years to complete 80 per cent of the country under 5G.

Giving examples of some of the key technological developments happening in India, including building world-class trains, rockets, weapons, AI systems and telecom systems, Vaishnaw said, “We in India today can achieve whatever we want to because that confidence and ecosystem has got developed in the country. Make in India, Start-up India, and Digital India have transformed the lives of millions of people.”

He exhorted the youngsters to get funding, good mentors, incubators, and work on their start-ups to leverage the opportunity to grow big and superior.

In the first leg of his visit, Vaishnaw visited an expo and product demonstration session by start-ups supported by the IIT Gandhinagar Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IIEC) and industry partners in the IIT Gandhinagar Research Park.

Around 25 companies from diverse domains showcased their innovative technologies and products, including e-mobility battery solutions, plastic waste to 3D-printed products, a pocket-sized device to assess the quality of fruits, a hybrid solar gas cook stove, a virtual reality-based rehabilitation system for stroke patients, robotics applications for industries and utilisation of human urine through a treatment system.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 11:56:17 pm
