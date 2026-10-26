Wrong gym form? This IIT Gandhinagar patch alerts your busy trainer

Researchers at the Smart Materials Laboratory, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), have developed a small wearable sensor that will help monitor body performance of a person during strength training or playing tennis, and swimming.
The flexible patches are now being tested on gym-goers and athletes in real training sessions and the team is seeking industry and government partners to develop it further by comparing movement signals with reference patterns from experienced athletes and trainers.
The prototype is at Technology Readiness Level 5 with a patent filing in progress, and is being tested for strength training, tennis and swimming.
“Without regular supervision, beginners may not recognise when their form changes or a movement is being performed incorrectly. An experienced coach can often spot such differences quickly. But in a crowded gym or training centre, watching movement by every person is difficult. We wondered whether a wearable sensor could provide an additional way to examine movement, even when a coach cannot observe every repetition?” said Biswajit Saha, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, IITGN.
How it works
Placed on selected parts of the body, the patches record electrical changes associated with movement. The underlying principle is called ‘piezoresistive sensing’. In these sensors, mechanical deformation changes the electrical resistance. When the body moves, the patch deforms along with the skin and surrounding tissue. That deformation changes the sensor’s electrical response, producing a measurable signal, researchers said.
“The signal travels through a small electronic system, where it is sampled and transmitted to a mobile device using bluetooth. A machine-learning model then examines patterns in those signals and compares them with reference data collected from experienced practitioners, including coaches, trainers, and sportspersons competing at the state and national levels,” Prof Saha explained.
“By comparing these patterns with those recorded from experienced practitioners, we aim to provide trainers with additional information to assess exercise and sports performance,” said Kosha Navnit Vaishnav, a PhD scholar in IITGN’s Department of Chemical Engineering, who is part of the research team developing the wearable sensor.
Even the same person may move differently when tired. Thus, a difference between two signals is not necessarily evidence of a mistake. The challenge for the team is to establish which differences matter and what they reveal about the movement being studied.
“Our framework is intended to complement conventional coaching by providing quantitative information about movement patterns that may be difficult to assess consistently through observation alone,” said Ravi Prakash Verma, a postdoctoral fellow at IITGN’s Department of Chemical Engineering, who is part of the research team.
Flexible sensors
The potential sports patch is part of a larger effort by the IITGN group to develop wearable sensors for different applications.
The team is refining the measures used to interpret the signals for different exercises and sports. In addition to the recorded benchmarks from experts and trainers, they have evaluated the sensor and the signal interpretation system on beginners participating in gym training and sports activities.
The study has been monitoring 50 individuals involved in weightlifting and strength training, and also capturing movements associated with tennis, swimming and other physical activities of 30 trainees.
“Findings of the current work are yet to be published,” said Vaishnav. The team has integrated the sensing hardware, data acquisition and analysis into a single platform. “Our prototype is at ‘Technology Readiness Level 5’ and is being refined and validated in real training settings, with a patent filing in progress,” she added.
The team is building collaborations with fitness and strength-training facilities, personal trainers, sports academies, and athletes to support further validation and product development. “As we scale upwards towards a commercial product, we are looking for technology-development partnerships and funding from relevant industry players and government funding bodies,” Prof Saha said.