Wrong gym form? This IIT Gandhinagar patch alerts your busy trainer

Researchers at the Smart Materials Laboratory, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN), have developed a small wearable sensor that will help monitor body performance of a person during strength training or playing tennis, and swimming.

The flexible patches are now being tested on gym-goers and athletes in real training sessions and the team is seeking industry and government partners to develop it further by comparing movement signals with reference patterns from experienced athletes and trainers.

The prototype is at Technology Readiness Level 5 with a patent filing in progress, and is being tested for strength training, tennis and swimming.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“Without regular supervision, beginners may not recognise when their form changes or a movement is being performed incorrectly. An experienced coach can often spot such differences quickly. But in a crowded gym or training centre, watching movement by every person is difficult. We wondered whether a wearable sensor could provide an additional way to examine movement, even when a coach cannot observe every repetition?” said Biswajit Saha, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, IITGN.