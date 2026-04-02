IIT Gandhinagar to start Master of Design, MTech in Maritime Engineering from next year

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As part of efforts to align engineering education with industry needs and global technological trends, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has announced the launch of two new academic programmes, a Master of Design (MDes) programme and a Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering from the upcoming academic year (2026-27).
Prof Bhaskar Datta, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The Master of Design programme will integrate design thinking with engineering, technology, and social sciences. It is intended to strengthen systems thinking and collaborative problem-solving capabilities relevant to real-world challenges. Aligning with national initiatives such as the Sagarmala Programme, the MTech programme in Maritime Engineering will cover areas such as port and ocean infrastructure, logistics, and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, it will address gaps in maritime-focused education, particularly in Gujarat, a state known for its port activity and cargo traffic.”
Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar, said “The Master of Design programme reflects a shift towards integrating creativity with engineering and social understanding, enabling students to engage with problems that require both analytical rigour and human-centred thinking. Similarly, the MTech in Maritime Engineering is aligned with India’s strategic and economic priorities, particularly in strengthening port-led development and logistics ecosystems, leveraging upon the largest coastline of Gujarat.”
IITGN also offers multiple dual-degree programmes with leading institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science, Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology, Surat, National Institute of Technology, Agartala, and the Indian Space Research Organisation – Space Application Centre, among others.
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