IIT Gandhinagar to start Master of Design, MTech in Maritime Engineering from next year

As part of efforts to align engineering education with industry needs and global technological trends, the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) has announced the launch of two new academic programmes, a Master of Design (MDes) programme and a Master of Technology (MTech) in Maritime Engineering from the upcoming academic year (2026-27).

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Prof Bhaskar Datta, Dean, Academic Affairs, IIT Gandhinagar, said, “The Master of Design programme will integrate design thinking with engineering, technology, and social sciences. It is intended to strengthen systems thinking and collaborative problem-solving capabilities relevant to real-world challenges. Aligning with national initiatives such as the Sagarmala Programme, the MTech programme in Maritime Engineering will cover areas such as port and ocean infrastructure, logistics, and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, it will address gaps in maritime-focused education, particularly in Gujarat, a state known for its port activity and cargo traffic.”