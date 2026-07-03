IIT Gandhinagar to develop country’s first own cooling tech for EVs, AI infra, trains

An Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) research team has won a Rs 20 lakh seed grant to develop the country’s first indigenous cooling technology for electric vehicles (EVs), trains, high-performance electronics, and artificial intelligence infrastructure. The technology can address two major issues: cooling of the fast-growing AI-driven data centres, and safety concerns around EV battery thermal management, IITGN stated.

The researchers won the grant on Tuesday at ‘MATRIx (Materials Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Expo) 2026’, organised by the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), the professional body for metallurgists.

“This indigenous manufacturing technology could help address industrial thermal management through a new generation of liquid cold plates. Titled ‘Advanced Chill Tech,’ this innovation rethinks how liquid cold plates are manufactured, creating an avenue for an affordable, scalable and sustainable innovation,” the research team claimed.