IIT Gandhinagar, CBSE sign MoU to continue 3030 Eklavya programme till 2031

With the new MoU in place, IIT Gandhinagar and CBSE aim to scale this impact further, reinforcing the role of creative, experiential pedagogy in transforming STEM education across Indian schools, the statement said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 08:13 PM IST
IIT GandhinagarWith the new MoU in place, IIT Gandhinagar and CBSE aim to scale this impact further, reinforcing the role of creative, experiential pedagogy in transforming STEM education across Indian schools, the statement said. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN), and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue 3030 Eklavya programme for the next five years-till 2031- strengthening long-term professional development in STEM education for school teachers across the country. STEM activities refer to hands-on, interactive projects focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The MoU follows a visit by Rahul Singh, Chairman, CBSE, to the IIT Gandhinagar campus, where discussions were held on expanding innovative, activity-based learning initiatives.

Led by the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at IIT Gandhinagar, the 3030 Eklavya programme has emerged as a benchmark online initiative in school education, reaching tens of thousands of teachers nationwide. According to programme data, over 73,800 CBSE teachers have actively registered and submitted assignments, while the 10-episode 3030 Eklavya series has garnered more than 1.3 million views on YouTube, reflecting strong nationwide engagement, a statement said.

Designed as a structured 30-hour Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme, the initiative blends live demonstrations, hands-on STEM activities, curriculum integration, and assessments aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“One of the programme’s standout moments came when its first episode, ‘Computing with Soap,’ trended on YouTube, with participants commenting, ‘Science looks more engaging than Bollywood!’ This reflects the programme’s success in making mathematics and science accessible, visual, and engaging beyond traditional classroom methods. Educators across age groups have highlighted the programme’s storytelling approach, real-life connections, and hands-on challenges as key factors in sustaining learner interest,” said founder of CCL Prof Manish Jain.

With the new MoU in place, IIT Gandhinagar and CBSE aim to scale this impact further, reinforcing the role of creative, experiential pedagogy in transforming STEM education across Indian schools, the statement said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
Lok Sabha adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Live Blog
Advertisement