IIT Gandhinagar, CBSE sign MoU to continue 3030 Eklavya programme till 2031

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN), and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue 3030 Eklavya programme for the next five years-till 2031- strengthening long-term professional development in STEM education for school teachers across the country. STEM activities refer to hands-on, interactive projects focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The MoU follows a visit by Rahul Singh, Chairman, CBSE, to the IIT Gandhinagar campus, where discussions were held on expanding innovative, activity-based learning initiatives.
Led by the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at IIT Gandhinagar, the 3030 Eklavya programme has emerged as a benchmark online initiative in school education, reaching tens of thousands of teachers nationwide. According to programme data, over 73,800 CBSE teachers have actively registered and submitted assignments, while the 10-episode 3030 Eklavya series has garnered more than 1.3 million views on YouTube, reflecting strong nationwide engagement, a statement said.
Designed as a structured 30-hour Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme, the initiative blends live demonstrations, hands-on STEM activities, curriculum integration, and assessments aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
“One of the programme’s standout moments came when its first episode, ‘Computing with Soap,’ trended on YouTube, with participants commenting, ‘Science looks more engaging than Bollywood!’ This reflects the programme’s success in making mathematics and science accessible, visual, and engaging beyond traditional classroom methods. Educators across age groups have highlighted the programme’s storytelling approach, real-life connections, and hands-on challenges as key factors in sustaining learner interest,” said founder of CCL Prof Manish Jain.
With the new MoU in place, IIT Gandhinagar and CBSE aim to scale this impact further, reinforcing the role of creative, experiential pedagogy in transforming STEM education across Indian schools, the statement said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
"Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker pokes fun at his own film Pelli Choopulu in the teaser for his upcoming project Gaayapadda Simham, causing a stir on social media. He clarifies that it was just for humor and praises actor Vijay Deverakonda's sense of humor. The film, directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, tackles timely issues of immigration and belonging through observational comedy.