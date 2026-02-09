IIT Gandhinagar, CBSE sign MoU to continue 3030 Eklavya programme till 2031

With the new MoU in place, IIT Gandhinagar and CBSE aim to scale this impact further, reinforcing the role of creative, experiential pedagogy in transforming STEM education across Indian schools, the statement said. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN), and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue 3030 Eklavya programme for the next five years-till 2031- strengthening long-term professional development in STEM education for school teachers across the country. STEM activities refer to hands-on, interactive projects focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The MoU follows a visit by Rahul Singh, Chairman, CBSE, to the IIT Gandhinagar campus, where discussions were held on expanding innovative, activity-based learning initiatives.

Led by the Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at IIT Gandhinagar, the 3030 Eklavya programme has emerged as a benchmark online initiative in school education, reaching tens of thousands of teachers nationwide. According to programme data, over 73,800 CBSE teachers have actively registered and submitted assignments, while the 10-episode 3030 Eklavya series has garnered more than 1.3 million views on YouTube, reflecting strong nationwide engagement, a statement said.