Depression among youth key challenge, says IIT-B director

Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri Saturday said that depression is one of the main issues being faced by today’s youth.

Prof Chaudhuri was speaking in his address at the 17th convocation of Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DAIICT) Gandhinagar.

“The thing we find today as really challenging is that there is somehow a great amount of depression among the students and others. There could be various reasons… But what has happened is that, in my opinion, you are aspirational and sometimes there is a disconnect. When you have a disconnect and particularly when you scale it up you are likely to lose the focus and the disenchantment sets in,” Prof Subhasis Chaudhuri shared with the graduating students.

Stating that social disconnect is one of the reasons for the depression among youth, he added, “And if that happens, then I can also quote something from (Rabindranath) Tagore. The saying that means that those who are distant, you make them your near friends. How do you do it on social media, Instagram, Facebook, right? But today who were closer to you, you make them a distant one, because you don’t talk to them. So there is a social disconnect that we see among the students. Because you are more comfortable talking to somebody over your social media than your next door, somebody who is staying in the same dorm. Now, that’s a big challenge.”

Referring to numbers, he said, “And I tell you, it’s not only from in India or anywhere even in the US. I’m told 25 per cent of the students suffer from this problem. Okay, India we don’t know the real number, but it is maybe at least 10 per cent.”

He also advised students to not lose their feet on the ground. “You want to fly immediately. But what you also have to do is that you have to put your feet firmly on the ground. And the reason I say that, if you don’t then of course, when you come from all these good places and then suddenly you come to this premier institution like DAIICT there is a competition. Somebody will get more marks and some may get less… There will be opportunities and there will be difficulties but you have to take the difficult time with a proper stride. If you don’t, at some point there could be a hard fall and it’s very difficult to rebound.”

According to Prof Chaudhuri another challenge the country is facing is the quality of education. “We produce degree minting people but they are not employable. We as a faculty have to guarantee not only the quality but also require practical skill set development,” he stated.

Further, terming it to be the best time to be in India unlike other countries that are going through economic recession, and stating that graduates should take that as an opportunity, he said, “We are post Covid, and at the same time there is a global recessional tendency… In India, it’s not happening that way. It is the other way because we still have an economic upswing. We are growing much better than most of the countries right. So, can we take as an opportunity to improve whatever technical prowess you have developed here to serve the country, create jobs, create wealth for the nation.”

A total of 562 students from eight programmes — B Tech (ICT), B Tech (Honours) ICT with minor CS, M Tech (ICT), M Tech (EC), M Sc (IT), M Sc (DS), M Des (CD) and PhD — were conferred their degrees and graduated from the institute.

Talking about the performance of the students, Professor Ranendu Ghosh, Executive Registrar said, “The vision that Dhirubhai Ambani laid out 20 years ago has remained at DA-IICT. Inculcating knowledge and skills through a comprehensive technology education, to support young minds’ growth and the development of the nation. On DA-IICT’s Seventeenth Convocation, we are paying tribute to two decades of fostering transformative ICT education. Our mission is to prepare a generation of future technologists who will dedicate themselves to the greater good of society.”