‘Don’t become prompt engines, we should control AI’: IISc Director at Gujarat’s Adani University

Director the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Prof Govindan Rangarajan, compared Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, drawing comparisons with the characters in the classic literary work to emphasise how universities need to rethink and reinvent themselves to guard against the perils of AI.

Addressing a gathering at the third convocation of Adani University in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Rangarajan said, “AI can be a personal tutor; it can be very patient… it can be with you all the time. It can help explain concepts arguably better than any teacher. It also implies that the university is no longer the place where you impart knowledge. So the role of universities needs to change, probably the whole philosophy of a university has to change.”