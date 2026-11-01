‘Don’t become prompt engines, we should control AI’: IISc Director at Gujarat’s Adani University

Director the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Prof Govindan Rangarajan, compared Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, drawing comparisons with the characters in the classic literary work to emphasise how universities need to rethink and reinvent themselves to guard against the perils of AI.
Addressing a gathering at the third convocation of Adani University in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Rangarajan said, “AI can be a personal tutor; it can be very patient… it can be with you all the time. It can help explain concepts arguably better than any teacher. It also implies that the university is no longer the place where you impart knowledge. So the role of universities needs to change, probably the whole philosophy of a university has to change.”
According to him, the role of a university needed to be “questioned”. “Why should students come to universities? Because the social interaction and the inspiration that teachers can give are things that AI cannot capture; those aspects will become very important as we go along,” said Rangarajan.
“The two aspects of AI are something like Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – you know there is a very good face of AI… you make huge progress because of AI and there’s also a potentially a bad personality,” he said.
Referring to the recent PHP (a programming language) coding glitch that forced several websites, including that of IISc, to go offline, he said, “Through AI, they found two bugs in PHP and so everybody had to patch up these websites. For example, at IISc, we had to take down all our websites, patch them up and bring them online again. Now it’s going at a rapid pace – every day, every week, you see more and more bugs being created and we do not have enough manpower even with AI tools to patch up these bugs in a proper way.”
He warned students against “offloading” their entire thinking to AI and said, “We should make use of those advancements but if we completely offload our entire thinking to AI… We should not become prompt engines. We should control AI. So I request all of you to cherish human relationships.”
Adani University conferred 374 degrees for those graduating this year in the presence of its president, Priti Adani. Ten students received medals for academic excellence: five gold, three silver and two bronze.