IIPH to develop world’s largest surveillance sites in Gujarat to monitor health of 3 lakh people

The Indian Institute of Public Health-Gandhinagar (IIPH-G) is developing world’s largest demographic surveillance site in Gujarat that will help it to periodically monitor the health parameters of over 3 lakh people residing in a urban and rural setting.

Speaking at a health and sanitation conference organised at IIT-Gandhinagar on Friday, Dr Dileep Mavalankar, director of the IIPH, said, “We are developing the world’s largest demographic surveillance sites. We are doing it in three places, Ahmedabad city, Ahmedabad rural and Aravalli districts. In each of these places, we are covering a total of three lakh people living in urban, rural and tribal settings. This includes a slum at Vasna within the city, Bavla in Ahmedabad district and couple of villages near Shamlaji in Aravalli district.”

This site will be bigger than similar demographic surveillance sites that already exists in Kenya (site population of 2.6 lakh) and Bangladesh (2.5 lakh).

Mavalankar went on to explain, “This is basically health surveillance. It is almost like a census where we track the families over different periods of time and monitor their health index. Suppose you want to know what is the prevalence of pneumonia in children. You need to have a site where all details of children are present. Then you can do a special survey for pneumonia.”

The surveillance includes maternal and child health surveys. “This surveillance will be done every three or six months to see the spread of immunisation, family planning etc,” he added.

The present system does not allow periodic monitoring of the same set of population. “We are just about to finish the first round of surveys, which started at these surveillance sites sometime back,” he added.

India too has three such demographic surveillance sites at Vada (with population of 90,639) near Pune, Ballabgarh (90,240 population) near Delhi and Birbhum (59,295 people) in West Bengal.

Such surveillance will help in delivering high-quality data for disease-specific and pathogen-specific morbidity.

“Various topics like surgical needs could be added in each round of survey depending on the interest and funding available,” the IIPH director said.