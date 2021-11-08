IIMA’s JSW School of Public Policy to launch talk series on policymaking

THE JSW School of Public Policy (JSW-SPP) at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will launch India 2031: The Decade of Transformation, a ‘public talk series’ on public policy-related matters on November 11, 2021, at the IIMA campus.

The series of talks, over the next few months, will see eminent speakers from across sectors share their perspectives on public policy in India and across the globe.

Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi will deliver the keynote address on ‘India 2031 -The Decade of Transformation -What India Needs’. This will be followed by a panel discussion between Mehrishi, KP Krishnan, IEPF Chair Professor in Regulatory Economics at the National Council for Applied Economic Research, and Parameswaran Iyer, Professor of Management Practice, IIMA.

Later in the day, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will deliver the inaugural lecture on “Public Policy Priorities for the Social Sector – Leaving No One Behind in New India,” where he will share his perspective on “what India needs to do to achieve SDG 2030 goals and the public policy priorities for social sector that ensures Sab Ka Sath – Sab ka Vikaas.”

“India’s next decade of growth will require a renewed approach to policymaking that encourages discussion between diverse stakeholders in the country. The series aims to bring together expert perspectives and facilitate deliberations on cutting-edge policy interventions on what India needs to do to transform the bold and ambitious goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy into a reality,” said Professor Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA.