Wednesday, February 16, 2022
IIMA: TVS Credit, ICICI Bank among PGP-FABM recruiters

The other new recruiters who showed interest in the batch also included Deloitte, Accenture, Absolute Foods, Axis Bank, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Trident Group, Zepto, Waycool, Arya.Ag and Thermo Fisher, among others.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 16, 2022 4:42:11 am
Forty-six students from the current batch were placed in the online placement process held on February 11.

The final placements for the 2020-22 batch of the post-graduate programme in Food & Agribusiness Management at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) attracted new recruiters, including TVS Credit, ICICI Bank and Justdial.

Forty-six students from the current batch were placed in the online placement process held on February 11. The placement process witnessed regular recruiters like KPMG, PwC, Grant Thornton, Reliance Industries, P&G, Yum brands, McCain, Amul, FMC, Udaan, Purplle, UPL and ETG.

The placements witnessed a balance of roles from all the sectors such as agri consulting, agro-chemicals, commodities, food supply chain, food industry, e-commerce, FMCG retail and other sectors, the release added.

Meanwhile, UnDosTres turned out to be the largest recruiter for the cluster 3 of the final placements for PGP Class of 2022 held on February 14. The third cluster comprised 8 cohorts, including analytics & IT consulting, banking insurance, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, enterprises tech, financial services, fintech and government enterprises.

