IIMA: TVS Credit, ICICI Bank among PGP-FABM recruiters

The final placements for the 2020-22 batch of the post-graduate programme in Food & Agribusiness Management at the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIMA) attracted new recruiters, including TVS Credit, ICICI Bank and Justdial.

The other new recruiters who showed interest in the batch also included Deloitte, Accenture, Absolute Foods, Axis Bank, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Trident Group, Zepto, Waycool, Arya.Ag and Thermo Fisher, among others.

Forty-six students from the current batch were placed in the online placement process held on February 11. The placement process witnessed regular recruiters like KPMG, PwC, Grant Thornton, Reliance Industries, P&G, Yum brands, McCain, Amul, FMC, Udaan, Purplle, UPL and ETG.

The placements witnessed a balance of roles from all the sectors such as agri consulting, agro-chemicals, commodities, food supply chain, food industry, e-commerce, FMCG retail and other sectors, the release added.

Meanwhile, UnDosTres turned out to be the largest recruiter for the cluster 3 of the final placements for PGP Class of 2022 held on February 14. The third cluster comprised 8 cohorts, including analytics & IT consulting, banking insurance, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, enterprises tech, financial services, fintech and government enterprises.