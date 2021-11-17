IIMA summer placement BCG remains top recruiter with 26 offers in cluster 1

The Boston Consulting Group remained the top recruiter with 26 offers, followed by Kearney with 24 offers at the end of first cluster of the summer placement process for the PGP class of 2023 that was held Tuesday at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA).

The pool of recruiters with about 50 firms participating in Cluster 1 comprised of five cohorts – investment banking and markets, management consulting, niche consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the entire placement process is being conducted virtually, this year. As participating companies will not be physically visiting the campus, some digital initiatives to help carry out the process with transparency were adopted at IIMA.

Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter in Investment Banking and Markets cohort with 9 offers. In the PE and VC domain, participation of firms like Blackstone, Edelweiss, Gaja Capital, Iroha, Jupiter Capital, True North, Venture Highway, Xander and White Oak was seen.

Xander was the largest recruiter in the PE/VC and Asset Management cohort with 4 offers whereas American Express with 13 offers, rolled out the maximum number of offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort.

Other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular recruiters such as Alvarez and Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young, GEP Consulting, McKinsey & Company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Strategy&. Prominent recruiters in the Investment Banking and Markets space included Avendus Capital, Bank of America, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Estee Advisors, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Nomura (India & Singapore).

Clusters 2 and 3 of summer placement process will be held on 19th November and 22nd November respectively.