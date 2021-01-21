IIMA student found dead inside hostel room, suicide suspected

An official communication issued by the IIMA authorities expressed grief on the “untimely demise” of the student. (Representational)

A 25-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), was found dead at her hostel room on the institute’s campus Wednesday under mysterious circumstances, police said.

Drishti Raj (25), a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was a second-year student of postgraduate programme in management (PGPM) course at IIMA. She had completed her under graduation from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCCC) under the Delhi University.

Around 4 pm Wednesday, the Satellite police station received a call from the IIMA administration after the student was found dead in her hostel room on the institute’s old campus.

According to police, Drishti’s friends alerted the hostel administration after her door was found bolted from inside and repeated calls went unanswered. The guards at IIMA then broke open the door and found her hanging inside the room, said police.

“The student was enrolled in an online PGPM course currently and she used to live alone in the hostel room. We have not found any note from her room and are speaking to her colleagues to find out more about the case. The IIMA campus doctor is also being consulted to find out if there was any medical history associated with the student. The body has been sent for post mortem. As of now, an accidental death report has been filed,” said an officer of the Satellite police station.

An official communication issued by the IIMA authorities expressed grief on the “untimely demise” of the student.

“The institute is deeply grieved to share the news about the untimely demise of our second-year MBA student Ms Drishti Raj in her room in dorm 8 today evening. The institute assures and is committed to overcoming this situation, dealing with compassion and offering enduring support to the bereaved members of Ms Drishti’s family and the IIMA community at large,” the communication issued by the institute read. A prayer meeting has also been scheduled by the institute at the Louis Kahn Plaza on Thursday.

One of her batchmates told The Indian Express that the incident has left everyone shocked as no one had any idea if she was going through any problem.

To seek help and counselling on mental health, people can reach out to AASRA (9820466726) and Saath India (079 26305544).