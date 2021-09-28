IIMA sees record placements for its executive programme

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) reported a record number of placements for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) this year. The institute also saw the number of placements offered to its students by the healthcare sector doubling as compared to previous years.

As per the final placement audit report released on Monday, of the 140 students in the 15th PGPX batch, only three were unplaced at the end of the final placement process. Of the 137 students who were placed, 119 were facilitated through the placement system while 17 received offers on their own.

Prof Ankur Sinha, chairperson of the placement committee, said, “We had record placements for our PGPX batch of 2021 in the history of 15 years of the programme in terms of number of students unplaced. In 2019 too, there were three unplaced students but the batch was smaller… Despite 2020 being a Covid year that disrupted all organisations and processes, placements at IIMA smoothly transitioned into the virtual mode and the outcomes speak of the determination, resilience and commitment of our placement team and the faith that the recruiters have in the programme.

A total of 120 firms participated in this year’s campus placement process, held virtually. Continuing previous years’ trend, IT firms emerged to be the largest recruiter by hiring about 37 per cent of the batch. This was followed by healthcare, BFSI and consulting sectors that recruited 13 per cent, 12 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. The recruitment from healthcare sector doubled to 13 per cent this year, up from 7.5 per cent in 2020 and 2.65 per cent in 2019. However, the number of students opting for entrepreneurship has reduced over the last three years to only one in the current batch.

Saurabh Agrawal, PGPX recruitment secretary, said, “The 15th batch of PGPX started amid strict Covid lockdowns and despite uncertainty looming large over the market demand for hiring senior professionals, it gives me immense pleasure to say that we have surpassed in many parameters of the past years. The numbers speak for the strength of the programme and the value organizations find in hiring the students from this programme. We have seen an increased interest from some of the well-established start-ups hiring for the senior management roles, as well as the traditional recruiters from IT, consulting, pharma and conglomerates.”

Top recruiters included global giants such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, MIT Group, Indegene, OneFitPlus, Mastercard, SAP India, L&T Infotech who offered positions ranging from CEO to operations managers.

Other recruiters who roped in talent from IIMA include FinIQ, RMSI, Avataar.me, KEC International, Genpact, Matter Motor Works, Axis Bank, NISG, Falkonry, Persistent System, Elastic Run, NEC, Avalara, FarEye, Decimal Technologies, Pravaig Dynamics, Searce, EPL Global, Xynteo, Merilytics Invest Punjab, Gujarat Gas, Flipkart, ICICI Bank, Vernacular.ai, Enerji Group, Virtusa, Rebel Foods, Publicis Sapient, Open Financial Technologies, Optum, Eugene.ai, Incture, KloudQ, Datawrkz, Citibank, Bridgei2i Analytics, Ekniti India, Arete Advisors, Agnikul Cosmos, Agarwal Fabtex, Aarti Industries, MIT Group.