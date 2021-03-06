IIMA placement: HUL, Samsung, Birla Group make maximum offers

Consumer Goods firms extended the highest number of offers, closely followed by General Management and Leadership firms. (File)

In the second cluster of final placement process of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for the postgraduate programme (PGP) batch of 2021 on Friday, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Samsung Electronics and CK Birla Group made the highest number of offers with six each, closely followed by Lenovo with five offers.

The second cluster had six cohorts — Advertising and Media, Consumer Goods, Consumer Services, Consumer Electronics, General Management and Leadership and Retail B2B and B2C.

The Consumer Goods, Consumer Services and Consumer Electronics cohorts included regular recruiters — Asian Paints, CavinKare, HUL, Indigo, ITC, Lenovo, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung Electronics, Tata Sky and Wipro Consumer Care.

New recruiters, in the General Management and Leadership cohort, including Five Holdings and Bharti Enterprises, also participated in the process along with the regular recruiters such as the CK Birla Group, Reliance Industries Limited and RPG Group.

Consumer Goods firms extended the highest number of offers, closely followed by General Management and Leadership firms. The third cluster is scheduled to be conducted on March 8.