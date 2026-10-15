IIMA invites applications for 2nd batch of Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI

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THE INDIAN Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) announced admissions to the second batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (BPGP: BA & AI) under Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI on Wednesday.
Developed for working professionals and entrepreneurs, the programme aims at addressing the growing need for business leaders who can interpret complex data, evaluate emerging technologies, and apply analytical thinking to strategic and operational decisions.
The announcement was made at a function organised on the IIM Ahmedabad campus in the presence of Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA; Prof Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), IIMA; Prof Anindya S Chakrabarti, Chairperson, BPGP: BA & AI, IIMA, among others.
Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, said, “One of the most important things we teach at IIM Ahmedabad is how to examine a problem carefully before arriving at a decision. Today, managers have access to increasingly sophisticated analytical tools, but they must still understand the assumptions and limitations behind the answers those tools produce. Through the second batch of this programme, we intend to strengthen that combination of technical competence, independent thinking, and managerial responsibility in aspiring business leaders.”
In November 2025, IIMA announced the launch of its pioneering two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and AI.
Chandrika Tandon, philanthropist and, Grammy-Award-Winning Musician, and alumna of IIMA’s PGP Class of 1975, who has established the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI at IIMA in March this year joined the event virtually shared, “We have powerful tools, but tools alone will not tell us which problems truly deserve attention. When we envisioned the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI, we wanted the emphasis to remain on people, institutions, and purpose.”
Spanning six terms over two years, the programme combines live, direct-to-device classes with three on-campus modules, accommodating working professionals. Management, statistics, analytical modelling, machine learning, and advanced AI are taught through cases, simulations, capstones, and action-learning projects. Its wide range of electives spans Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Product Management, Finance and Risk Management, Human–AI Collaboration and Change Management, AI Ethics, Policy and Regulation, Supply Chain Digitisation, Generative AI, and Agentic AI. IIMA’s case method grounds analytical learning in commercial, organisational, and ethical questions.
Throughout the programme, participants will have remote access to IIMA’s academic and research resources, including the Vikram Sarabhai Library, computing infrastructure, and an extensive collection of databases. The Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and AI also offers an exit pathway after the first year, leading to the award of a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics and AI. Participants completing the two-year MBA will become part of IIMA’s global alumni network.
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