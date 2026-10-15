IIMA invites applications for 2nd batch of Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI

The Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and AI also offers an exit pathway after the first year, leading to the award of a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Analytics and AI.

THE INDIAN Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) announced admissions to the second batch of its two-year Blended MBA Programme in Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (BPGP: BA & AI) under Krishnamurthy Tandon School of AI on Wednesday.

Developed for working professionals and entrepreneurs, the programme aims at addressing the growing need for business leaders who can interpret complex data, evaluate emerging technologies, and apply analytical thinking to strategic and operational decisions.

The announcement was made at a function organised on the IIM Ahmedabad campus in the presence of Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA; Prof Diptesh Ghosh, Dean (Programmes), IIMA; Prof Anindya S Chakrabarti, Chairperson, BPGP: BA & AI, IIMA, among others.