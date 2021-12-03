IIMA centre to help companies integrate ESG into businesses

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Thursday announced the launch of Arun Duggal ESG Centre for Research and Innovation on December 3 that will contribute to the development of the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) ecosystem in India and help Indian enterprises and organisations integrate ESG into their core business and investments decisions.

ICRA chairman Arun Duggal has contributed the endowment to the centre, which will also develop ESG rating data framework to measure the ESG performance of Indian companies.

Announcing its launch, IIMA director professor Errol D’Souza said, “The setting up of this centre comes at a time when companies and policy makers are increasingly recognising, incor- porating and prioritising ESG as an intrinsic part of their long-term development strategy… The Centre at IIMA will play an important role in leading the ESG debate in India and contributing to policy, thought-leadership and advocacy in this space.”

The centre aspires to be a platform to facilitate dialogue and cutting-edge research to improve the ESG performance of organisations and enterprises, while nurturing an ecosystem for stakeholder capitalism in India.

Elaborating on its activities, Professor Naman Desai, co-chairperson of the centre, said, “The ESG Centre at IIMA is developing a unique India-centric ESG rating data framework to better measure the ESG performance of Indian companies. It will offer core and doctoral level courses in corporate sustainability bringing a unique combination of analytical and practical perspectives into ESG.”

The Centre for ESG Research and Innovation is the 10th research centre to be set up at IIMA. The endowment for the centre has been facilitated by the IIMA Endowment Fund, said to be the first among management institutes in India.

“ESG performance of companies has emerged as one of the most important factors in flow of capital from investors all around the world. It is still evolving, particularly in India, and significant research needs to be undertaken to make the field more robust and effective,” said Duggal.

Prominent members of the business community and academia, including IIMA faculty members, will take part in the launch event on Friday.

Outlining the centre’s objective, its co-chairperson professor Anish Sugathan said, “Our goal is to be a centre of excellence fostering sustainable and ethical organisations defining the future of responsible capitalism.”