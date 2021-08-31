IIM Ahmedabad to train senior executives of organisations under dept of atomic energy

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) will offer custom-designed ‘Sarabhai Management Development Programme’ for senior executives of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) organisations, under the aegis of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the premier management institute and Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI),

The series of management development programmes was launched Monday jointly by Prof Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA and K N Vyas, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman Atomic Energy Commission.

Addressing the participants, Prof Errol D’Souza, said, “Considering India’s atomic energy is poised for substantial growth in the next decade, we see this as a strategic knowledge partnership. Through this, we believe we can contribute to one of the crucial sectors of the Indian economy.”

Further adding that the Government of India has embarked on an ambitious agenda to leverage the potential of nuclear power as an alternate source of energy to fulfill the country’s energy needs, Prof D’Souza said, “In this backdrop, we view this as an opportunity to train the participants on best practices that will help them apply their learnings in their roles at their respective organisations.”

Elaborating on the relevance of the programme for the officials of DAE, K N Vyas said, “Senior officers in DAE organisations are engaged in a variety of tasks including research and development, design, construction, operations, maintenance, project management, etc. In addition to the domain knowledge necessary for effective contribution in these roles, an appreciation of principles and nuances of management has great potential to enhance the effectiveness in their roles. Providing senior officers and potential leaders a formal exposure to the subject of management, with the help of eminent experts in this domain, has been one of the key objectives of human resource development programs in DAE.”

The senior executives from DAE institutions such as the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) are participating in this programme, which will conclude on September 4, 2021.

Senior officers from ISRO and Indian Railways will be guest lecturers in this programme, helping the participants learn to use their domain expertise to manage their functions productively.

Through this series of management development programmes, it is expected that IIMA and HBNI shall collaborate to undertake joint research on unique subjects including energy policy, risk management, talent management, leadership, public engagement, and communication.