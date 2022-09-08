IIM Ahmedabad signs agreement with Suzuki Motor Corp to collaborate on research and student projects

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) signed an agreement with Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) to collaborate on research, advisory and student projects, an official release Thursday said.

The partnership will start with a research project led by the IIMA faculty to advise SMC on their future business diversification strategy in India and globally.

The agreement was signed by IIMA Director Professor Errol D’Souza and Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

“The partnership will also open avenues for our students to work with the SMC teams on projects and to understand how they have had a sustained impact in the Indian market,” Professor D’Souza said.