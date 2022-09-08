scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

IIM Ahmedabad signs agreement with Suzuki Motor Corp to collaborate on research and student projects

The partnership will start with a research project led by the IIMA faculty to advise SMC on their future business diversification strategy in India and globally

The agreement was signed by IIMA Director Professor Errol D’Souza and Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation. (File)

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) signed an agreement with Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) to collaborate on research, advisory and student projects, an official release Thursday said.

The partnership will start with a research project led by the IIMA faculty to advise SMC on their future business diversification strategy in India and globally.

The agreement was signed by IIMA Director Professor Errol D’Souza and Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

More from Ahmedabad

“The partnership will also open avenues for our students to work with the SMC teams on projects and to understand how they have had a sustained impact in the Indian market,” Professor D’Souza said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:54:03 pm
Next Story

‘Went to Delhi to buy undergarments’: Did Hemant Soren’s brother really shoot off-the-cuff?

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

Bengaluru floods: Yemalur's plush gated community remains marooned

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

How fast can you lower cholesterol? Depends on how you balance drugs with diet

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement