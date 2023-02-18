scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
IIM Ahmedabad placements: Essar Group makes most offers in cluster 2

The third cluster is scheduled to take place on February 20.

The conglomerate cohort extended the highest number of offers, followed by the consumer goods and durables cohort. (File)
IIM Ahmedabad placements: Essar Group makes most offers in cluster 2
The Essar Group has made the highest number of offers in the cluster 2 placement round for the 2023 postgraduate programme batch of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the second cluster held on Friday mainly had five cohorts: conglomerates, consumer goods and durables, consumer services, pharma and healthcare, and retail B2B & B2C.

The conglomerate cohort extended the highest number of offers, followed by the consumer goods and durables cohort.

In the conglomerate cohort, Emaar rolled out three international offers while other recruiters included Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Piramal Group, Bajaj Finserv, and JSW One Platforms Ltd.

The consumer goods & durables cohort saw regular recruiters such as Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Loreal, Kimberly Clark and Wipro Consumer Care.

The other cohorts included Airtel, Samsung Electronics, BLS International Services Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, among others.

The third cluster is scheduled to take place on February 20.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-02-2023 at 17:16 IST
