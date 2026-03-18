IIM-A temporarily shuts Dubai campus; hybrid classes to begin

The programme launched by the IIMA Dubai Campus is designed to meet the advanced learning and upskilling requirements of global professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their management expertise.

THE INDIAN Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s (IIMA’s) first international campus in Dubai has been temporarily shut down amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the institute confirmed in a statement.

While most of its 35 students in the introductory cohort of the full-time one-year MBA programme have been brought to the Ahmedabad campus, some from other countries who went back home can continue the programme in a hybrid mode, sources said.

“Faculty members, who were from IIMA, have also returned to Ahmedabad. Classes have already resumed,” a faculty member stated.

The students of IIMA Dubai cohort were in Europe for their international immersion programme when the conflict escalated. They were being brought to the IIM campus, the sources added.