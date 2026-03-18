IIM-A temporarily shuts Dubai campus; hybrid classes to begin

The programme launched by the IIMA Dubai Campus is designed to meet the advanced learning and upskilling requirements of global professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their management expertise.
THE INDIAN Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s (IIMA’s) first international campus in Dubai has been temporarily shut down amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, the institute confirmed in a statement.
While most of its 35 students in the introductory cohort of the full-time one-year MBA programme have been brought to the Ahmedabad campus, some from other countries who went back home can continue the programme in a hybrid mode, sources said.
“Faculty members, who were from IIMA, have also returned to Ahmedabad. Classes have already resumed,” a faculty member stated.
The students of IIMA Dubai cohort were in Europe for their international immersion programme when the conflict escalated. They were being brought to the IIM campus, the sources added.
“In light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the institute decided to bring students of the IIMA Dubai campus’ one-year MBA programme to our Ahmedabad campus. When the conflict escalated, all the students of the current IIMA Dubai cohort were in Europe for their international immersion programme. From there, they have been directly brought to the IIM Ahmedabad campus starting this week,” IIMA said in the official statement to The Indian Express.
The MBA programme was launched in September 2025. The cohort, as stated by IIMA, has most students (71 per cent) from UAE, 11 per cent from Oman, six per cent from Kuwait, five per cent Qatar, four per cent Egypt and Saudi Arabia and three per cent from USA and Canada. Twenty-seven of the students are men and eight women who hail from banking, insurance, consulting, information technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other sectors.
The sources added that most of the students could be NRIs and, thus, preferred shifting to the IIM’s Ahmedabad campus.
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“We are closely monitoring the situation, and this step has been taken as a temporary arrangement to ensure the safety of our students and continuity of their academic activities until the condition stabilises,” the statement read.
Dubai’s crown prince and UAE deputy prime minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had launched the campus in a ceremony attended by other key ministers and officials of the country.
From India, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the ambassador of India to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, and senior IIMA officials took part in it.
The programme launched by the IIMA Dubai Campus is designed to meet the advanced learning and upskilling requirements of global professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their management expertise. Structured across five terms, the programme offers rigorous academic experience and international exposure in a high-calibre learning environment that reflects the global standards of IIMA’s highly ranked MBA.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More