IIM-A student held on molestation charge, gets bail

A 28-year-old student of IIM, Ahmedabad, was arrested after a 27-year-old student of the same institute accused him of molesting her. The man was later released on bail.

On August 22, the woman filed a police complaint saying she was groped and molested by the man when they were watching a movie at a multiplex in Vastrapur on August 10 night. Following the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against the man under IPC Section 354 for assault on woman and

arrested him.

Officers probing the allegations said that the role of the accused was not ascertained in the preliminary investigation yet and that the duo had rift in the past, too. “Preliminary investigation has not revealed much on the role of the man and he got bail on the same day of arrest. The complainant has also mentioned that she was harassed twice by the same person in 2018. We came to know that the man had also approached the college authorities in the past against the woman,” said SR Gamit, station incharge, Vastrapur police station.

The complainant alleged that the man allegedly tried to rest his head on her shoulder when they were watching a movie and later also tried to grope her in the theatre, police said. She also alleged that the accused tried to do the same in his dormitory on the institute campus in December 2018 when she visited him for study purposes.

Police said that in January 2019, the man, along with two fellow batchmates, approached the gender committee of IIM-Ahmedabad against the woman stating that she has “sexually aggressive” behaviour. The institute management then issued a notice to the woman even as a probe was on. Police said that the complaints made to the institute’s management will not be part of the official probe.

“We visited the IIM campus to speak to the authorities regarding both the parties. The woman also produced two of her batchmates to ascertain her side of the story but they are not eye-witnesses as they were not present at the time. But we are not taking into account the complaints made by the man to the college authorities,” said the investigating officer of the case. IIM-A authorities could not be reached for comment.