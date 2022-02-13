IIM-A placement: TAS makes highest number of domestic offers

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has emerged as the top recruiter in the first cluster of final placements for the post-graduate programme of 2022 at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) held on February 9. In the second cluster held Friday, Tata Administrative Services (TAS) made the highest number of domestic offers, while Emaar topped the international category.

According to an official press from IIMA, consumer goods and durable firms extended the highest number of offers, closely followed by conglomerates. The second cluster mainly comprised six cohorts, namely advertising and media, conglomerates, consumer goods and durables, consumer services, pharma and healthcare, and retail B2B (business-to-business) and B2C (business-to-consumer).

The consumer goods and durables, and consumer services cohorts saw regular recruiters such as Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, The Coca-Cola Company and Wipro Consumer Care. The conglomerate cohort included recruiters such as Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, CK Birla Group, Emaar and Tata Administrative Services. Amazon, Disney-Star, Myntra, Nykaa, PharmEasy, and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, were among the other firms.

The third cluster is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, according to IIM-A.