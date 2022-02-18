IFSCA, IIMA sign MoU for policy research in emerging financial areas

According to the agreement, both the institutions will explore opportunities for research, consultancy, training, internships and capacity building for policy analysis.

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate and collaborate to strengthen active participation in conducting evidence-based research to aid policy formulation and encourage research in emerging financial areas.

According to the agreement, both the institutions will explore opportunities for research, consultancy, training, internships and capacity building for policy analysis and development in areas of finance and convergence of technology, an official release stated.

“It will provide an ideal platform for a two-way collaboration between IFSCA and IIMA, especially in the areas of policy research, economic impact analysis, strategy management and emerging areas such as FinTech, Climate Finance, etc,” stated Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson, IFSCA.

IIMA director Professor Errol D’Souza said, “IIMA is excited to strengthen evidence-based policy making and regulation to build a globally competitive financial centre in India. This MoU will help create the foundation and provide impetus for a focused research and policy-making related to financial markets within the overall economic framework”.