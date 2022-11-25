scorecardresearch
If voted to power, AAP will punish those behind Morbi tragedy: Chadha

Those responsible for the Morbi bridge collapse will be punished as soon as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is voted to power, said party’s Gujarat’s election co-incharge, Raghav Chadha, Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, the Punjab Rajya Sabha MP said, “That (Morbi bridge collapse) exemplifies the height of corruption…that a clock manufacturing company (Ajanta/Oreva) is given the task to build a bridge…AAP will come and investigate. Those who played with the lives of people, (were) involved in corruption, they will be caught and put behind the bars.”

Chadha also said that for the past 27 years, the Gujarat elections used to be a “walk over” for the BJP where no campaigning, advertisement or efforts were needed. This, he added, has changed with the entry of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

It is in this context that the BJP is doing carpet-bombing for the past one month with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, dozens of other Union ministers, state chief ministers, MLAs and MPs visiting the state to campaign in these elections.

