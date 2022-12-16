If schools want to operate in Gujarat, they should teach Gujarati, says HC

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Friday remarked that the state needs to make it explicitly clear to the schools that if they want to operate in Gujarat, they will have to teach Gujarati language, while suggesting the state to make statutory provisions to this effect.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation by an Ahmedabad-based NGO seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati language in all schools.

The PIL moved by the NGO Matrubhasha Abhiyan and five trustees of the NGO has sought implementation of a government resolution of April 13, 2018 in “true letter and spirit” by making Gujarati language a mandatory subject in all schools in the state for classes 1 to 8.

The petitioners stated that despite the GR, many schools do not offer Gujarati language as a subject and in several other schools, Gujarati is either provided as an optional language or is not taught from classes 1 to 8. The petitioners also urged the court to direct the state to come out with a policy of protecting, promoting and preserving and propagating Gujarati language in schools and colleges.

While Gujarat on Friday requested the court to add other boards such as CBSE, ICSE and IB as parties to the litigation, as they follow their own curriculum, the court of Justices Sonia Gokani and Mauna Bhatt said that the state cannot consider itself to be helpless.

Justice Gokani remarked, “It is to preserve something, which all of us know, needs to be preserved… All states have been doing (mandating local language) by making the statutory provisions for it, so if in case you’ve missed out, you can also initiate that (through a policy)… In case they (schools) are getting any benefits from the state, it shall need to be made very very clear that once there is a policy, they will have to implement it, otherwise what consequences will follow, it is for you (state) to decide.”

“Court can guide, decide, if needed direct also, but here’s a case which is not an adversarial litigation… They (other boards) can have their curriculum but they cannot say that ‘this might be the policy but we have our own curriculum’, no. If they (schools) need to operate in Gujarat, they will have to do that (offer Gujarati language as a compulsory subject) because that is something where the state has made it explicitly clear… If you feel you (state) are not in a position to undertake it, then the court will direct,” added Gokani.

According to the state’s affidavit filed on December 1, of the nearly 11,000 primary schools in the state, 4,520 primary schools are non-Gujarati medium schools, of which 14 schools do not offer Gujarati language at all. The state submitted that 10 of them are affiliated to CBSE board under the Central government.

The Gujarat government in its affidavit also expressed its helplessness in enumerating schools where the policy is not being implemented, submitting, “..the petitioners have not provided the details of such schools who do not teach Gujarati language compulsorily. If the petitioners give specific details, the same can be inspected by the authorities and if the resolution dated 13/04/2018 is not followed by such schools, necessary instructions can be given for the purpose of effective implementation.”

However, according to the petitioners, based on the information gathered on curriculum from individual websites of the schools, the language is not being offered in 91 schools, while 16 schools offer it as an optional subject.

The petitioners in their rejoinder have also submitted that “it is evident that in the tier-1 and 2 cities, there are more number of CBSE, ICSE and IB board schools than similar such schools in other areas. It is observed that these schools tend to promote foreign languages disregarding Gujarati”.