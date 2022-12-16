scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

If schools want to operate in Gujarat, they should teach Gujarati language: HC

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation by an Ahmedabad-based NGO seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati language in all schools.

Petitioner in HC has claimed that despite a government resolution, many schools are not offering Gujarati language as a subject (FILE)

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Friday remarked that the state needs to make it explicitly clear to the schools that if they want to operate in Gujarat, they will have to teach Gujarati language, while suggesting the state to make statutory provisions to this effect.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation by an Ahmedabad-based NGO seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati language in all schools.

The PIL moved by the NGO Matrubhasha Abhiyan and five trustees of the NGO has sought implementation of a government resolution of April 13, 2018 in “true letter and spirit” by making Gujarati language a mandatory subject in all schools in the state for classes 1 to 8.

The petitioners stated that despite the GR, many schools do not offer Gujarati language as a subject and in several other schools, Gujarati is either provided as an optional language or is not taught from classes 1 to 8. The petitioners also urged the court to direct the state to come out with a policy of protecting, promoting and preserving and propagating Gujarati language in schools and colleges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’

While Gujarat on Friday requested the court to add other boards such as CBSE, ICSE and IB as parties to the litigation, as they follow their own curriculum, the court of Justices Sonia Gokani and Mauna Bhatt said that the state cannot consider itself to be helpless.

Justice Gokani remarked, “It is to preserve something, which all of us know, needs to be preserved… All states have been doing (mandating local language) by making the statutory provisions for it, so if in case you’ve missed out, you can also initiate that (through a policy)… In case they (schools) are getting any benefits from the state, it shall need to be made very very clear that once there is a policy, they will have to implement it, otherwise what consequences will follow, it is for you (state) to decide.”

“Court can guide, decide, if needed direct also, but here’s a case which is not an adversarial litigation… They (other boards) can have their curriculum but they cannot say that ‘this might be the policy but we have our own curriculum’, no. If they (schools) need to operate in Gujarat, they will have to do that (offer Gujarati language as a compulsory subject) because that is something where the state has made it explicitly clear… If you feel you (state) are not in a position to undertake it, then the court will direct,” added Gokani.

Advertisement

According to the state’s affidavit filed on December 1, of the nearly 11,000 primary schools in the state, 14 schools do not offer Gujarati language at all. However, according to the petitioners, based on the information gathered on curriculum from individual websites of the schools, the language is not being offered in 91 schools, while 16 schools offer it as an optional subject.

More from Ahmedabad

The petitioners in their rejoinder have also submitted that “it is evident that in the tier-1 and 2 cities, there are more number of CBSE, ICSE and IB board schools than similar such schools in other areas. It is observed that these schools tend to promote foreign languages disregarding Gujarati”.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:31:21 pm
Next Story

Folk artist arrested for ‘assaulting’ owner of Gujarati daily in Rajkot

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close