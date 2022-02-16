If no fire NOCs, limit functioning of hospitals, close schools: Gujarat HC to state

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday suggested the state government to consider prohibiting operations other than out-patient departments in hospitals without fire NOC beyond outdoor patient facility, until they obtain valid fire NOC.

Hearing a public interest litigation concerning implementation of fire safety and building safety regulations across the state, the bench also suggested considering shutting down of schools without fire NOCs. The suggestions came following submission by the state through advocate general Kamal Trivedi that as on date there are 71 hospitals and 229 schools in municipality areas across the state that do not have valid fire NOCs.

Trivedi added that out of these hospitals, 52 have been sealed, water supply has been disconnected 34 hospitals and sewage connection disconnected in seven hospitals. Similarly, among the schools without valid fire NOCs, 127 were sealed, water supply disconnected in 83 and sewage disconnected in six schools.

The bench of Chief Justice Ara-vind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri observed that while the “state is alive to the situation and has taken steps in this regard”, the fact remains that “still several hospitals in the nagarpalika areas and the schools are still non-compliant”.

“In the event of there being an untoward fire accident, the possibilities of precious lives being lost cannot be ruled out… those hospitals which are being run without fire NOCs can be allowed to operate OPD services till such steps of obtaining valid fire NOCs takes place… Likewise… it would be apt and appropriate that the state strictly enforce that schools that do not possess the fire NOCs would not operate till compliance as it would not only protect the children, but also the teachers and all other stakeholders…,” the court noted adding, “We do hope and trust the state would take immediate steps in this regard”.

The court also directed the state to take “immediate steps” to seal buildings without vaid building use (BU) permits, as such buil-dings would fall in the “category of unauthorised construction or unauthorised building or unsafe buildings”. It came following submission by the state that while it was proceeding with necessary steps, the third wave of Covid-19 slowed down the process.

The court added that the state must place on the court’s record the number of such buildings by the next date of hearing, scheduled for March 10.

The court also expressed its dissatisfaction with the municipal corporations of Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Junagadh, and Rajkot, for failing to take proactive actions to ensure BU permit and fire NOC compliance in its buildings, and implored the state to take action against erring officials. The court also noted that “no steps have been taken against the persons who are non-compliant by initiating appropriate prosecution”.

“Mere shedding of tears without any sincerity could not be an answer to accept the plea of reasonable steps (having been) taken by the municipal corporations. Yet another incident which is glaring on the face is relating to Jamnagar municipal corporation, where the number of high rise buildings without BU certificate are 20 in respect of one high rise buildings, two gymnasium rooms have been sealed which… seems to be an eyewash… This court is not required to remind the authorities what steps they are required to take…”

The court sought that the municipal corporations file affidavits by the next date of hearing, highlighting the steps taken to remedy the situation, including prosecution proceedings, if any.