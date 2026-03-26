If AAP voted to power, Gujarat’s women to get Rs 1,000 each month: Kejriwal in Amreli

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is on a three-day campaign visit to Gujarat before the local body polls to be announced soon, held a ‘Vijay Vishwas Sabha’ rally in Amreli district on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders from Gujarat.

Kejriwal told the gathering, “In Punjab, every woman will get Rs1,000 every month. If there are three women above the age of 18 years in a house, that household will get Rs 3,000 every month. So if the AAP government is formed in Gujarat too, every woman above the age of 18 years in Gujarat will also be given Rs 1,000 every month.”

On March 8, the Punjab government announced the ‘Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojana’, which will give Rs 1,000 per month to all women aged 18 years and above, and Rs1,500 per month to Scheduled Caste (SC) women, starting from April 2026.

On March 24 morning, hours before Kejriwal and Mann landed in Rajkot, AAP declared a total of 455 names in the first lists including 108 candidates for district panchayat elections, 155 candidates for municipal corporations, 142 names for taluka panchayat seats, and 50 candidates for the Municipalities.

Speaking on this, Kejriwal said, “We will not give tickets to the brothers or children of the sitting office-bearers of our party. You people apply for tickets, we will give tickets to your children. You have to run the Aam Aadmi Party, you have to become the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and you have to form your government. The district panchayat elections are in a way a semi-final. When the assembly elections are held in the next two-and-a-half years, AAP has to be given a huge mandate to form the government.”

On nepotism in politics, Kejriwal said, “We have 94 MLAs in Punjab, of whom more than 80 have won for the first time and all come from ordinary families. Here (in Gujarat) the son of an MLA becomes an MLA and his wife also becomes an MLA, in BJP only the children of leaders get tickets, will your children get tickets? Aam Aadmi Party will give tickets to your children and form your government.”

A statement from the party quoted Kejriwal as saying, “You gave 40 seats out of 48 seats in Saurashtra to BJP, but what did you get in return? You got shoved, abused, insulted, beaten, jailed. What did BJP give in the last 30 years? If you build a road, it collapses in two days, the bridge in Morbi collapsed and many other bridges collapsed, so where does the money from all this go? I met some farmers who said that their groundnut crop was ruined and then the government announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore, but the farmers did not get the money. So my question is where did that Rs10,000 crore go?” The former Delhi CM spoke at length on the benefits provided by the AAP government in Punjab to the farmers there.

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Regarding the political situation in Saurashtra, Kejriwal said, “You gave 40 seats out of 48 to BJP and 4 seats to Aam Aadmi Party, and we are grateful for these 4 seats. Today, when BJP people beat you, our people come forward to save you, we are ready to go to jail. Chaitar Vasava went to jail, Pravin Ram was put in jail, but we are not afraid. When I was also put in jail, I was not afraid either, not a single one of our leaders or workers is afraid of going to jail. Even if you give us four seats, we are fighting for you, so think how much work will be done if our government comes, the map of Gujarat will change.”

On corruption, Kejriwal said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann put an MLA of his own party in jail because he was involved in corruption. If any MLA in another party commits corruption, the Chief Minister demands his share. In Punjab, we have eradicated corruption from the root and every single penny of the public is spent on the public.”

He was referring to the arrest of Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, AAP MLA from Sanour, Punjab, on Wednesday morning from Gwalior, MP. He had been absconding for nearly seven months and is facing allegations of rape and fraud.

On Thursday (March 26), Kejriwal and Mann will attend another rally near the Lalpur Marketing Yard in Jamnagar.