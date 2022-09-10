scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Three arrested in IELTS scam sent to judicial custody in Gujarat’s Mehsana

The three accused -- Gokul Menon, Sawant Fernandes and Sunny Patel -- were arrested earlier this week from Ahmedabad for their alleged role in helping four people from Mehsana’s villages fake their IELTS scores and immigrate illegally to the US from Canada.

Menon and Fernandes were the proxy writers in the IELTS exam which took place in Navsari on September 25, 2021, and Patel was the invigilator from the Planet EDU Ahmedabad.

A magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana sent three people arrested in connection with the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) scam to judicial custody Friday evening.

The three accused — Gokul Menon, Sawant Fernandes and Sunny Patel — were arrested earlier this week from Ahmedabad for their alleged role in helping four people from Mehsana’s villages fake their IELTS scores and immigrate illegally to the US from Canada.

Menon and Fernandes were the proxy writers in the IELTS exam which took place in Navsari on September 25, 2021, and Patel was the invigilator from the Planet EDU Ahmedabad.

The scam came to light when the four candidates — Neil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Urvesh Patel and Swanendra Patel – along with two others were caught illegally crossing the freezing St Regis river from Canada into the US on April 28 when their boat began sinking. They were later rescued by the American police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

Forty-two others have also been booked in connection with this case.

Nilesh Ghetiya, the investigating officer, said further investigation into the matter is on.

More from Ahmedabad

Earlier, the three arrested were kept in police custody at Mehsana B Division police station.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 12:13:28 pm
Next Story

Joe Salisbury, Rajeev Ram repeat as US Open men’s doubles champions

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Day 2 of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: Notes from the road

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Pakistan's small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democratisation

Premium
Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?
Thor Love and Thunder

Is Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher a millennial icon?

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

Trade unions find going tough in new territory: Left bastion of Kerala

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today
Live Updates

King Charles to be officially proclaimed monarch today

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show
Haryana

Chautala eyes INLD revival via a mega ‘third front’ show

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things
Weekend Read

Remembering Mary Roy through her alter ego in The God Of Small Things

Premium
Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief
Delhi Confidential

Unexpected praise for Ayush Minister from Kerala Congress chief

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain
Brahmastra Review

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement