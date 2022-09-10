Three arrested in IELTS scam sent to judicial custody in Gujarat’s Mehsana

A magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana sent three people arrested in connection with the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) scam to judicial custody Friday evening.

The three accused — Gokul Menon, Sawant Fernandes and Sunny Patel — were arrested earlier this week from Ahmedabad for their alleged role in helping four people from Mehsana’s villages fake their IELTS scores and immigrate illegally to the US from Canada.

Menon and Fernandes were the proxy writers in the IELTS exam which took place in Navsari on September 25, 2021, and Patel was the invigilator from the Planet EDU Ahmedabad.

The scam came to light when the four candidates — Neil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Urvesh Patel and Swanendra Patel – along with two others were caught illegally crossing the freezing St Regis river from Canada into the US on April 28 when their boat began sinking. They were later rescued by the American police.

Forty-two others have also been booked in connection with this case.

Nilesh Ghetiya, the investigating officer, said further investigation into the matter is on.

Earlier, the three arrested were kept in police custody at Mehsana B Division police station.