Monday, Sep 05, 2022

IELTS scam: 3 held in Ahmedabad, say police

The accused, of which at least seven are women, are mainly from Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar and Vadodara, while others are from Mumbai and Delhi. (Representational)

Three persons from Ahmedabad were arrested Monday for their alleged role in helping four persons from Mehsana’s villages fake their International English Language Testing System (IELTS) scores and immigrate illegally to the US from Canada.

The arrest came a month after investigation was launched into an illegal immigration racket after the four immigrants were unable to speak or understand English when they appeared before the Northern District Court of New York. Following the incident, which raised many eyebrows, an FIR was lodged against 45 persons across India.

“As of now we have arrested three of the 45 people booked in the case. Two of them were proxy writers and one was the invigilator. An FIR (dated September 4) has been filed against them, and they have been booked under IPC sections, 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged [document or electronic record]),” Mehsana district Superintendent of Police Achal Tyagi told The Indian Express. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Patel, an invigilator from a coaching centre in Surat, and proxy writers Sawant Fernandes and Gokul Menon from Ahmedabad.

One of the accused booked in the case includes Delhi-based Sanjiv Sehgal who is the chief executive of ‘Planet Edu’, which seems to be the centre of the racket, said the police.

The accused, of which at least seven are women, are mainly from Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar and Vadodara, while others are from Mumbai and Delhi.

All the accused worked together in the pre-planned conspiracy for sending the candidates illegally to Canada by filling the registration form for IELTS of four candidates using their own email-ids, reads an official release from SOG Mehsana.

They made false documents of educational qualifications of the four immigrants, wherein all the four were shown as post-graduates, and their signatures were also forged by the accused. On the day of the exam at Navsari, the accused International Development Programme (IDP)-speaking examiner, Test-Day Supervisor (TDS) and writing examiner stayed at Fun City above the exam centre and in the adjacent Supreme Hotel in Navsari, it is alleged.

The writing examiner gave the IELTS paper and answer sheets to one of the accused, Amitkumar Surendrabhai Chaudhary—who hails from Sargasan in Gandhinagar—and saved the audio clip of the speaking test on his laptop. With the help of his accomplices, Chaudhary made four students who were weak in English take the writing and speaking exam instead of the original candidates who were registered.

The scam came to light when the four candidates—Neil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Urvesh Patel and Swanendra Patel—were caught illegally crossing the freezing St Regis river from Canada into the US on April 28 when their boat began sinking and were rescued by the American police. Neil is from Dhamanva village of Visnagar taluka, Dhruv from Mankaj in Jotana taluka, Urvish from Khadalpur in Jotana, and Sawant from Sarangpur in Mehsana taluka of the district.

According to the Mehsana police, “They had all got eight bands in the IELTS exam but when they were produced before the Northern district court of New York, it was found that they could not speak or understand the English language and had to take the help of a Hindi translator”. This made the authorities suspicious and it came to light that the immigrants had taken the help of writers to illegally pass the IELTS exam.

More from Ahmedabad
“The accused not only sent these students to Canada illegally but also took money from those who were weak in English language, for them to secure 6-8 bands. The accused also have tampered with the future of the students who were genuinely preparing for the IELTS exam across the country. They have committed criminal treachery and cheated the genuine students”, the police release said. The press note further stated that the candidates were illegally sent to Canada, from where they tried crossing the border to enter the US when they were caught.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 12:29:03 am
