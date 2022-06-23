Ideologically narrow-minded opposing to our ideas: BJP leader

Gujarat BJP general secretary Ratnakar Thursday said that there was a need to make people “understand the thought process” given the mounting opposition to decisions.

Speaking at an event here to mark the death anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Ratnakar added that “ideologically narrow-minded” people are opposing the ideas of BJP.

“In the struggle going on today, it is necessary to (make people) understand your thought process… There is attack on our leadership, there have also been killings, there have been attempts to harass… Every time there is a counter reaction… questions are raised on the smallest of issues…Even though our attempts are constructive, there is a counter-reaction… They do not approve of our ideas,” Ratnakar said at the event titled “Balidan Divas”.

He added, “I do not tag these groups as anti-national, but they are ideologically narrow-minded.”

He then emphasised on the idea of “Vasudev Kutumbakam” (The world is one family), and the aim of the party was not just fixed on, “roti, kapada aur makan”, but also about “happiness of each individual in being constructive for the country”.

Ratnakar praised Dr. Mukherjee’s efforts on his disagreement of what was done to Kashmir by the then government.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

He added that the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 was the actualisation of the ideology and the struggle of Dr. Mukherjee.

“But the struggles in Kashmir are still going on in one way or the other. The situation changes a little, the leadership changes, but the issue remains more or less the same,” said Ratnakar.

He added that the whole Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is “ours, no part is divided” (“humara hai wo saare ka sara hai , koi hissa kata nahi hai”).

He said that the country that is present infront of us is only possible due to the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who consolidated the divided constituencies after Independence.