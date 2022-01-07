ICAI an achievement with planning, topics covered: Jitu Vaghani

The two-day International Conference of Academic Institutions (ICAI) organised as part of Vibrant Gujarat Education Summit-2022 on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was an “achievement with the kind of planning and topics covered”, said Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Thursday.

Pointing out the need to work on the outcome of two-day meet, the minister said that on the basis of the roadmap prepared for NEP, it is possible to move ahead in a planned manner in primary, higher and technical education. He was speaking at the valedictory event of the conference.

Minister of State for Education (Higher and Technical Education) Kuber Dindor said that the government implemented NEP for a radical change in the Indian education system. “Its foundation includes accessibility, equity and affordability, which will make the 21st century vision a reality,” he added.

Minister of State for Education (Primary, Secondary and Adult Education) Kirtisinh Vaghela said that the NEP is to become a strong foundation in 21st century India.

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Amit Khare, said that the discussions, review and guidance provided at the conference would prove to be useful in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India.

A total of 27 sessions were held at the conference that will strengthen India’s ties with other countries, said SJ Haider, principal secretary, education.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Padma Shri Vishnu Pandya, Padma Shri and educationist Chamu Krishna Shastry, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, Secretary School Education Government of India Anita Karwal, Secretary Higher Education Government of India K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary Education Vinod Rao and Director of Technical and Higher Education Nagarajan among others.