IBM’s software lab to come up in Ahmedabad

Information Technology giant, IBM, on Tuesday announced that it is working to set up a software lab in Ahmedabad, its fifth such facility in the country after Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, IBM India managing director Sandip Patel and IBM India Software Labs vice-president Gaurav Sharma at Gandhinagar.

At the meeting, Gaurav Sharma discussed the proposed expansion of IBM India Software Labs’ operations in Gujarat, including establishing a state-of-the-art product engineering, design and software development centre in Ahmedabad, an official release stated.

The proposed centre will focus on developing solutions while leveraging global design techniques, agile methodologies and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), security and automation to support the requirements of the government and global customers.

Sandip Patel said, “Our expansion in Gujarat would provide us access to world-class skills and diversity of talent, drive skills development and enhance employability.”