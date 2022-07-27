Three IAS officers among 4 bureaucrats transferred

The Gujarat government Tuesday transferred three IAS officials, including Narmada collector Dharmendra Shah. Shah has been appointed as the Registrar of Cooperatives.

The other transferred officers include 2004-batch officer KM Bhimjiyani and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) Managing Director Harshad Patel.

Bhimjiyani has been appointed as the Secretary, Cooperation, Animal Husbandry, Cow Breeding and Fisheries at a time when Lumpy Skin Disease is spreading quickly in the state. He replaced Mukesh Puri who held the additional charge of the post.

Patel relieves P Swaroop as the new Commissioner of Relief. Swaroop will now hold the additional charge of GACL.

IRS officer Sachin Gusia, who was the managing director of Gujarat Informatics Ltd, was the fourth official to be transferred Tuesday.

Gusia has now been appointed as the executive director of the Gujarat Tribal Development Corporation.