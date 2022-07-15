IAS officer held on bribery charges in 5-day CBI remand

A special court in Ahmedabad Thursday sent IAS officer Kankipati Rajesh, arrested on alleged bribe charges, to CBI remand for five days until July 18. The investigative agency had sought Rajesh’s custody for 10 days before the special CBI judge VV Parmar.

The CBI had booked Rajesh on May 20 for allegedly receiving “illegal gratification” in cases related to the grant of arms licences and allotment of government land to ineligible beneficiaries during his tenure as Surendranagar district collector. Rajesh was arrested Wednesday, nearly two months after the FIR, and presented before the CBI court Thursday.

The 2011 Gujarat-cadre IAS officer was booked by the CBI after conducting multiple raids at his Gandhinagar office, residence and in Rajahmundry—his native place—in Andhra Pradesh. In May, the CBI had arrested a Surat-based businessman Md Rafiq Memon—proprietor of Jeans Corner in the Haripura area—for allegedly collecting bribes on behalf of the IAS officer.

The CBI is learnt to have sought the custody of Rajesh citing he was not cooperating with the investigation during his interrogation on July 12 and 13. It was the first instance of such a case in the country and bank accounts of Rajesh and his family members were required to be investigated for which his custody was necessary, the CBI submitted.

A source said the CBI also sought his custody for probing transactions undertaken by Memon.

Meanwhile, according to another source, Rajesh, through his lawyer, denied the allegations against him and cited his record of outstanding work in his past stints as a civil servant. He submitted that he has cooperated with the probe so far, including coming to Ahmedabad from Bengaluru, where he was on an official visit along with other bureaucrats, after receiving the CBI summons to appear before it on July 12 and 13 and answered their queries. He stated that he was facing the alleged charges owing to “vested interests of the original complainant” Mathur Sakaria.

In relation to the grant of arms licence, Rajesh submitted that of the around 1,200 applications received, he had granted 271 licences in a period of two to three years with 90 of them being issued to government service holders. With respect to the allegation of receiving illegal gratification, it was submitted that the amount received as donation went to the official bank account of the Surendranagar district collector with donors mostly being religious organisations. It was also submitted that the CBI, after failing to get details of Memon’s financial transactions with Rajesh, now wants to interrogate the IAS officer about the same. Rajesh also alleged harassment citing that his wife, an Indian Economic Services officer, was abruptly transferred to Kolkata in May following the allegations.