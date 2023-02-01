scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
IAS officer Mittra, Dang collector transferred

Mittra, a 1986 batch officer has been appointed as Chairman of Bharuch-based Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers Company Ltd.

The state government also transferred Dang Collector DJ Jadeja and appointed him as chief town planner of Gandhinagar. (Express Photo)
IAS officer Mittra, Dang collector transferred
The Gujarat government transfered two IAS officers including Vipul Mittra, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Housing and Rural Development.

Mittra, a 1986 batch officer has been appointed as Chairman of Bharuch-based Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers Company Ltd.

The state government also transferred Dang Collector DJ Jadeja and appointed him as chief town planner of Gandhinagar. The district development officer of Dang, Vipin Garg, will hold the additional charge as district collector.

After Raj Kumar, additional chief secretary of home department (1987 batch) was promoted as the chief secretary, the Gujarat government on Tuesday handed over the charge of home department to AK Rakesh, Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department (Personnel).

Raj kumar also held the additional charge of Industries and Mines department. This charge has been handed over to Kamal Dayani, Additional chief secretary revenue department.

Meanwhile, Sonal Mishra, Commissioner of Rural Development has been given the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Panchayats, Rural Housing and Rural Development, a post held by Vipul Mittra.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 04:08 IST
