Ahmedabad: I-T raids premises of 3 realty developers

February 11, 2022 12:19:39 am
The Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday searched the premises of three prominent real-estate developers in Ahmedabad for possible tax evasion and sealed 20 bank lockers along with seizing some unaccounted cash, official sources said.
The developers who were searched include Shivalik Group, Shilp Group and Sharda Realty. Over 25 locations owned by the promoters of the real-estate firms were searched by a team of 150 IT officials and 70 policemen. Searches were also held on the premises of two brokers associated with these firms. Sources said the searches were still continuing. In September 2021, the IT department conducted similar searches on the premises of two real-estate firms owned by a media company in Ahmedabad.
