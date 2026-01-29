I-T dept searches premises linked to Vasant Gajera diamond unit over ‘business links’ with Choksi

In 2020, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Choksi of Gitanjali Group as the prime accused and Vasant Gajera and his firm, Laxmi Infra Developer Ltd, as co-accused in defrauding PNB to the tune of Rs 7,080 crore.

THE INVESTIGATION wing of the Income Tax (I-T) department, Surat, on Wednesday conducted searches on around 30 premises linked to diamond and real estate businessman Vasant Gajera and his sister concern firms on Wednesday.

Similar raids were carried out on the younger brother, Girdhar Gajera’s premises in Mumbai, sources in the department told mediapersons.

Sources told this newspaper that the searches came after officials found “business links” between Gajera and fugitive offender Mehul Choksi, who is allegedly involved in the over Rs 12,600-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank.

Vasant is the younger brother of Dhiru Gajera, a former MLA who has been with the BJP and Congress and last returned to the saffron fold in 2021.