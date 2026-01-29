I-T dept searches premises linked to Vasant Gajera diamond unit over ‘business links’ with Choksi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
THE INVESTIGATION wing of the Income Tax (I-T) department, Surat, on Wednesday conducted searches on around 30 premises linked to diamond and real estate businessman Vasant Gajera and his sister concern firms on Wednesday.
Similar raids were carried out on the younger brother, Girdhar Gajera’s premises in Mumbai, sources in the department told mediapersons.
Sources told this newspaper that the searches came after officials found “business links” between Gajera and fugitive offender Mehul Choksi, who is allegedly involved in the over Rs 12,600-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank.
Vasant is the younger brother of Dhiru Gajera, a former MLA who has been with the BJP and Congress and last returned to the saffron fold in 2021.
Over 110 officials were involved in the searches and several “incriminating” documents were seized from the premises, including those of their brothers Chuni Gajera, Ashok Gajera, and their sister concern firms.
In 2020, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet naming Choksi of Gitanjali Group as the prime accused and Vasant Gajera and his firm, Laxmi Infra Developer Ltd, as co-accused in defrauding PNB to the tune of Rs 7,080 crore. The chargesheet was filed in a Mumbai court following the CBI case against them in 2018.
The searches continued till late evening on Wednesday, sources said.
