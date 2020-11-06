Hyena ‘beaten to death’ by villagers in Ahmedabad

Hyena is a nocturnal animal. They are predominantly scavengers which feed on kills left over by larger carnivores and human refuse.

A STRIPED hyena was allegedly clubbed to death by a mob and then its carcass was set afire at Kalana village of Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The forest officials said that they are in the process of registering an offence in this connection.

A video and some photographs showing of a group of men purportedly clubbing a hyena to death went viral on social media on Thursday. Photos showed the dead hyena having been tied to an electrical pole. Forest officers said that the mob then set the carcass of the wild animal on fire.

“The incident took place at around 10 pm on Wednesday and by the time our team reached the crime scene around one-and-half-hour later, the carcass was set on fire. Our team doused the fire and shifted the partially burnt carcass of the hyena to Sanand for postmortem. As the carcass was half-burnt, the sex of the animal has not been identified as yet,” Amit Nayak, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of Ahmedabad social forestry division said.

Kalana village is around 35 km away from Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary. The forest officers said that the area is dotted with industrial units but added that wild animals like hyena are surviving in whatever open government wasteland is left in the region. “We are gathering information about the incident and will register an offence in this connection. Persons involved in the incident will be arrested,” the ACF added.

Hyena is a nocturnal animal. They are predominantly scavengers which feed on kills left over by larger carnivores and human refuse. However, they also prey on small animals like hares and rodents as well as reptiles and birds. Hyena is included in Schedule-III of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and its hunting is a cognisable offence.

