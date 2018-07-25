‘Husband’ says woman complainant ‘promiscuous’, rape accused’s kin file complaint of fraud against her

Jayanti Bhanushali Jayanti Bhanushali

In a fresh twist in the alleged rape case involving BJP leader Jayanti Bhanushali, the estranged husband of the 21-year old woman complainant on Tuesday held a press conference in Ahmedabad accusing his wife of being “promiscuous”. Hours after, the woman also appeared before the media in Surat to rebut his allegations.

While the man, claiming to be the husband of the complainant, did not reveal his identity and appeared before the media with his face hidden with a handkerchief, the woman complainant appeared before the media dressed in a burkha.

“I have registered a rape complaint against BJP leader Jayanti Bhanushali and he is still moving freely. I want justice,” the woman said as she broke down while narrating how the accused had approached him through a friend for admission to a fashion designing course and assaulted her.

In a related development, accused Bhanushali’s relative, Karshan Bhanushali, submitted an application to Surat police stating that the woman complainant was a fraud. Karshan, a resident of Mumbai, demanded that the police register an offence against the woman and others for defamation, extortion and under IT Act, for viral circulation of the MMS.

The allegations made by Karshan were similar to what the man who claimed to be her estranged husband levelled against her, claiming that she had extorted money by “blackmailing” men on the basis of video clips of them. The man alleged that he had divorced her because of her “promiscuous relationships with other men”.

The woman, however, rebutted the allegations and added that Bhanushali gave her the MMS in a pen drive which was now part of her testimony before the Surat police. The woman who appeared with her lawyer, said that she had divorced her husband because he and his family harassed her for dowry and that she had already reported it to the police. “Our marriage did not last long as my in-laws, including my husband, used to torture me physically as well as mentally for dowry. Fed up with such regular harassment, I returned to my house and disclosed it to my family members. I had also submitted an application to local police,” she said.

Her lawyer said that the police intervened to work out an amicable settlement and as a result the couple divorced.

Police on Monday issued summons to Bhansuhali for registering his statement and taking medical examinations. The police team also took the woman complainant on Monday to those places where the accused had allegedly raped her in a hotel and in an agricultural field.

Bhanushali’s lawyer Zamir Shaikh said, “We have given a complaint, representation and application against the woman and others. There is no substance in her complaint. Karshan Bhanushali, got a call from DCP Zone 4 Leena Patil on Tuesday, and she told him to meet her with all the evidence he had.”

The Surat-based woman had lodged a complaint of rape against Bhanushali, who was then vice-president of the BJP’s Kutch district unit and former MLA of Abdasa seat, on July 18.

