Hundreds of AAP workers joined us, says BJP even as former rubbishes claim

The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers defected and joined their party in a ceremony held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, however, the AAP state unit rubbished the claims stating that the new joinees were not related to their party.

At an event in party headquarters Shri Kamalam in Gandhinagar, the BJP claimed to have welcomed hundreds of workers of AAP from 11 districts along with members of Akhand Bharat Rashtrawadi Seva Dal (ABRSD), a social outfit, to the BJP. The induction ceremony happened in the presence of BJP state president CR Paatil and state general secretary Pradip-sinh Vaghela among others.

At the function, Vaghela attacked the AAP, accusing it of supporting the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who allegedly shouted seditious slogans at the university campus in New Delhi in 2016.

“Today, a large number of AAP workers have joined the BJP and it has been made possible due to the efforts of Batukbhai Vadodariya (former AAP Surat president who later defected to BJP). A university funded by the taxpayers had witnessed slogans of ‘Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshallah Inshallah’ in an attempt by those who dream of dividing the country again. When the AAP supports such misguided youth, it is natural for you as Gujaratis who have patriotism in your blood to leave the party and join the BJP,” Vaghela said in his address to the new joinees.

AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “Today, the BJP has claimed that 1,500-3,000 AAP workers joined them. They want to portray that the AAP is breaking in Gujarat. It is really sad to note that such people who were removed from AAP as filth due to their anti-party activities and had no stake in the party, are now being welcomed by the BJP.”

“There are hardly 4-5 former workers of AAP who joined the BJP and they were already rusticated from the party. We are in fact happy that the BJP accepted the unwanted ones. I challenge the BJP to release a list of 30 workers of AAP who joined the BJP today. I can assure that not even a single one is currently with the AAP,” Sorathiya added.

Among the new joinees are Ravi Patel, 39, a farmer activist from Anand, who was formerly associated with the AAP as its state president for AAP Kisan Sangathan. In November 2021, Patel was among the 16 office-bearers who were expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel said, “We have 16,000 active members in Kisan Sangthan across Gujarat. We joined the AAP where I was made the state president of the farmers’ outfit. I also participated in the farmers’ agitation in Delhi.”

He added that when Arvind Kejriwal came to Ahmedabad last year, the Kisan Sangthan wrote a letter to him demanding at least two seats in each district to farmers in the upcoming Vidhansabha polls.

“When AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia and AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya got to know about this letter, they grew insecure and without any notice, expelled us from the party through a WhatsApp message. We protested and sought advice from senior AAP leaders. However, after fighting for 190 days, we decided to join the BJP today. I came with 3,000 supporters to Kamalam office,” Patel added.