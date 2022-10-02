Huge demand on Day 1 of Ahmedabad Metro

On the first day of the East-West corridor of Ahmedabad Metro that commenced operations Sunday at 9 am, saw a huge demand as additional trains were added to meet the holiday rush.

On Sunday, 41,700 tickets were sold with a revenue of around Rs 6 lakh. A total of 72 trips were made from 9 am till 8 pm, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a statement.

Due to rising demand, the interval between two trains were halved from 30 minutes to 15 minutes later in the day. The East-West corridor from Vastral Gam till Thaltej is priced between Rs 5 and Rs 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro’s on September 30. During its inauguration, Modi had said the metro train project was completed quickly, despite it passing over an Indian Railways route.