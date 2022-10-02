scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Huge demand on Day 1 of Ahmedabad Metro

On Sunday, 41,700 tickets were sold with a revenue of around Rs 6 lakh. A total of 72 trips were made from 9 am till 8 pm, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a statement.

A trial run of the Ahmedabad Metro. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

On the first day of the East-West corridor of Ahmedabad Metro that commenced operations Sunday at 9 am, saw a huge demand as additional trains were added to meet the holiday rush.

Due to rising demand, the interval between two trains were halved from 30 minutes to 15 minutes later in the day. The East-West corridor from Vastral Gam till Thaltej is priced between Rs 5 and Rs 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro’s on September 30. During its inauguration, Modi had said the metro train project was completed quickly, despite it passing over an Indian Railways route.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 11:58:52 pm
60 cr people have changed their habit of open defecation: Murmu at Swachh Bharat Diwas event

